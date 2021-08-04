Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Receives €59.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €60.06 ($70.66).

A number of research firms recently commented on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Danone in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Danone in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Danone in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

BN traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €63.63 ($74.86). 1,858,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €59.08. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

