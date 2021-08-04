DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.10% of DarioHealth worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth $6,860,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth $444,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 4th quarter worth $547,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

In other news, COO Dror Bacher sold 11,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $227,363.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,915.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $783,176.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,832 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRIO opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $223.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.36. DarioHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRIO shares. Cowen started coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.