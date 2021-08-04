Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DSKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daseke from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.95. Daseke has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market cap of $519.60 million, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 2.13.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 62.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Daseke by 371.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

