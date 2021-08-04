Dash Price Reaches $157.85 (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Dash has a market cap of $1.62 billion and $248.82 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dash has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $157.85 or 0.00402636 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002905 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.59 or 0.01100888 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,265,391 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

