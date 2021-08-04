Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DASTY. AlphaValue lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $56.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $57.11. The company has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

