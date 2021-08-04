Datamine Price Tops $0.10 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, Datamine has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $442,440.45 and approximately $15,711.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.57 or 0.00439246 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001160 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.75 or 0.00872252 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,278,870 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

