DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DBVT. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DBV Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,432 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.13% of DBV Technologies worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

