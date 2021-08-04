DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DCCPF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

OTCMKTS DCCPF remained flat at $$84.96 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.93. DCC has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

