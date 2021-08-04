DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives $26.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on DCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.64. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 3.60.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DCP Midstream by 16.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.