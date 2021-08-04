DEAPcoin (DEP) Market Capitalization Tops $37.36 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $37.36 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00062468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.59 or 0.00838628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00094223 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043016 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,210,999,549 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.