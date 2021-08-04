Deeper Network (DPR) One Day Volume Tops $3.22 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $55.72 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00047202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00101032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00142928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,094.46 or 0.99851557 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.55 or 0.00839143 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 398,786,387 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.