DeGate Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $23.59 million and $23,076.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00047797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00102311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00143841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,320.03 or 1.00167880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.00 or 0.00843214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,069,769 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

