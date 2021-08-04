Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on WILYY. Zacks Investment Research cut Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 83.08 and a beta of 0.04.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.