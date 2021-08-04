Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ DENN traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $14.85. 2,132,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,046. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.55 million, a P/E ratio of 185.40, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

