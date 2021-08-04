Desjardins Comments on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.85.

SNC stock opened at C$33.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The stock has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$17.50 and a twelve month high of C$33.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.24.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

