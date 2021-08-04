Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Buy

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.54.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $25.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 608.24%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 20.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 221,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 102.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth $39,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth $4,983,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth $52,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

