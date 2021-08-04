Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €9.85 ($11.58). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €9.55 ($11.23), with a volume of 3,985,303 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LHA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.50 ($8.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is €10.12.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

