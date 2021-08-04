DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Trading Down 2.8% After Insider Selling

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $498.12 and last traded at $501.11. Approximately 3,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 810,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $515.51.

Specifically, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,504.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,155 shares of company stock worth $30,885,251 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. increased their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.68. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

