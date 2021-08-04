dForce Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.86 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. dForce has a market capitalization of $17.73 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About dForce

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official website is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

