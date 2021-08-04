Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Stake Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamond S Shipping were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 1,514.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 77.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $393.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $87.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.81 million. Diamond S Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company.

Diamond S Shipping Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

