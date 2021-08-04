Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Short Interest Update

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRNA. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,610.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.