Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 23,406 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,406 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $193,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 18,247 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $419,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,322 shares of company stock worth $1,882,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $390.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.89%.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

