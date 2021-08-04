Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,526 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Appian were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,972,000 after purchasing an additional 140,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,226,000 after buying an additional 59,521 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Appian by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Appian by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $113.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.43. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist dropped their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.11.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,399,581 in the last ninety days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

