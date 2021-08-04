Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.97% of Koss worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Koss during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koss during the first quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Koss by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Koss alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

KOSS stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.22 million, a PE ratio of 359.80 and a beta of -2.66. Koss Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $127.45.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 8,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $243,990.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,690. 71.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.