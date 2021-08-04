Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,749 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.72% of SIGA Technologies worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 160.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SIGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $491.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.63.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 56.02% and a net margin of 50.59%. The business had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

