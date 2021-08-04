Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,050 Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wayside Technology Group were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WSTG. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Wayside Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wayside Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Wayside Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $113.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.83. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.05%.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

