Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 399,966 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Luby’s were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luby’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUB opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.18. Luby’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.85.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

