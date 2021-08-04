Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in QAD were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:QADB opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. QAD Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 148.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.97 million during the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

