Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target Raised to GBX 396 at Berenberg Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 342 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 349.80 ($4.57).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 309.40 ($4.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,889,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 294.35. The company has a market cap of £4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a one year high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

