Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 1.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $270,545,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $61,976,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.20. 42,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,686. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.17. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $127.86.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.