DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of DMGGF opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. DMG Blockchain Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $4.51.
DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile
