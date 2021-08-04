DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DMGGF opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. DMG Blockchain Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $4.51.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile

DMG Blockchain Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions. It manages, operates and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. The company was founded on April 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

