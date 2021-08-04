Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Barrington Research

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $115.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $99.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,313. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

