Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 94.17% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE DOMA opened at $7.21 on Monday. Doma has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $10.61.

Doma Company Profile

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

