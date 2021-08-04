Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

Dominion Energy has increased its dividend payment by 13.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE D traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.47. 2,835,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,654. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

