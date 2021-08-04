Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.10

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.10 and last traded at $90.30, with a volume of 1993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.90.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Domo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Domo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Domo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Domo by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

