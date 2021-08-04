DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 17,500 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,908 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,255,502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 717,351 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,581,836 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Kinross Gold by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 75,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Shares of KGC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.64. 77,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,403,398. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.