DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $10.44 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 2.4% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,127 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,004,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,319 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,592,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,384 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,665,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,929 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.34.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.32. 57,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.3855 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

