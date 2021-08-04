DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 20,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 35,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 19,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.39. 12,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,284. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.75. The stock has a market cap of $351.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

