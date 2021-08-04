DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Reduces Stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,113. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

