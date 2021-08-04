DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 3,010 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after purchasing an additional 368,977 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,229,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.78. 15,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,013. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.20. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.1679 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

