Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 316,105 shares.The stock last traded at $13.40 and had previously closed at $13.19.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $541.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,079.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 25.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 90.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its position in Dorian LPG by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 541,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

