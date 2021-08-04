Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $100.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.73. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 22.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

