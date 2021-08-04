DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 31st

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

DBL stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.83. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

