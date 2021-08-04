DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

DLY stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86.

