Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.16.

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN traded up C$0.16 on Wednesday, reaching C$16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,450. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.25. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$10.71 and a 52-week high of C$16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. The company has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 11.07.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

