Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $30.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 75.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $254,000.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.