DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DTE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.13. 784,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $121.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.76.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.71.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

