DuckDaoDime Tops One Day Trading Volume of $319,547.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for about $10.32 or 0.00026857 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $10.69 million and $319,547.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00046039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00101142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00144211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,497.39 or 1.00186435 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.82 or 0.00845308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,576 coins and its circulating supply is 1,035,732 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

