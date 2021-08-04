Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.78.

NYSE:DRE opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $51.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Duke Realty by 38.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 160.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 20.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Duke Realty by 8.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,484,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,315,000 after buying an additional 115,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

