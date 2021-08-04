Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.92. 1,464,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,400. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion and a PE ratio of -25.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

